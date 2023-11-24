Newcastle Herald
Long-time Newcastle folk band Remember the Circus launches epic EP

By Alex Morris
November 24 2023 - 8:00pm
Remember the Circus plays at The Royal Oak in Tighes Hill on December 21.
On Friday roving singer songwriter Michael McDonagh and his Newcastle-based band Remember the Circus released their greatly anticipated five track EP, At Ease, At Last. This indie-folk/ alt-country work is equally inspired by American southern roots and Australian song-writing giants.

