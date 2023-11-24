Long-time Newcastle folk band Remember the Circus launches epic EP

On Friday roving singer songwriter Michael McDonagh and his Newcastle-based band Remember the Circus released their greatly anticipated five track EP, At Ease, At Last. This indie-folk/ alt-country work is equally inspired by American southern roots and Australian song-writing giants.
Like any good circus, the band includes several performers who have contributed over the years.
The EP features Caitlin O'Reilly, Erling Gronhaug, Mat Woodcock, Michael McDonagh, Sam Rush, Skye Harrison, Tim Evans, Tim Merrikin, and Truman Smith.
The EP comes after years of playing to crowds and patiently building a loved and respected repertoire.
Recorded as live as possible at Sawtooth Studios in Tighes Hill, At Ease, At Last has captured the essence of this collaborative storytelling outfit.
The quasi-title track, At Ease's seven-minute runtime combines a sprawling guitar solo, delicate keys and lush backing vocal arrangements. It's a signature sound for a well-oiled band.
The opening track, A Working Man, connects specifically with McDonagh's life outside of music.
"This track isn't about one person, but lots of people. It's my working class background and bachelor degree in community development distilled into a song," McDonagh says.
Now 30, he grew up playing guitar on the NSW Central Coast, travelling up to attend a performing arts school and eventually moving to Newcastle where he busked and played at pubs and restaurants.
He has lived all over Australia and Canada, but Newcastle has always called him home, raising the big top and playing with Remember the Circus at every chance.
The EP is now streaming on all platforms.
Though he's moved to Melbourne, McDonagh will be back to his old stomping ground over the holidays to perform with several Remember the Circus band mates on, December 21, at The Oak in Tighes Hill, as part of "Poor Kelly," the second annual Gravy Day gig, a celebration of Paul Kelly's music, Christmas, friends, and of course, gravy. (Kelly released How To Make Gravy in 1996. It tells the story of an imprisoned man, who writes a letter to his brother detailing his recipe to make gravy, as he's unable to attend the family's Christmas celebrations.).
Entry is free. Music from 7pm.
Pictured: Members of Remember the Circus.
