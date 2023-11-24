Long-time Newcastle folk band Remember the Circus launches epic EP

Though he's moved to Melbourne, McDonagh will be back to his old stomping ground over the holidays to perform with several Remember the Circus band mates on, December 21, at The Oak in Tighes Hill, as part of "Poor Kelly," the second annual Gravy Day gig, a celebration of Paul Kelly's music, Christmas, friends, and of course, gravy. (Kelly released How To Make Gravy in 1996. It tells the story of an imprisoned man, who writes a letter to his brother detailing his recipe to make gravy, as he's unable to attend the family's Christmas celebrations.).

