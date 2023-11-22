Role of Greater Cities Commission Lower Hunter representative Matt Endacott to end

Lower Hunter Greater Cities Commission representative Matt Endacott is among the casualties of the state government's decision to abolish the independent body.
The government announced on Tuesday that it would introduce legislation allowing it to dissolve the commission and give responsibility for setting the state's housing goals to the NSW Planning Department.
The move is designed to ensure the eastern suburbs, inner west and north shore of Sydney take a greater share of new homes than the independent commission had proposed.
The former Coalition government established the commission in 2015 for the primary purpose of setting housing targets.
Mr Endacott, an economic development and urban planning consultant, was appointed as the commission's Lower Hunter representative in September 2022.
At the time, the commission said Mr Endacott and the five other commissioners would "lead the planning" for what was described as Australia's first "global city region".
Planning Minister Paul Scully told the Sydney Morning Herald that said the decision to abolish the commission was about removing "duplication and overlay" in the planning system.
"Legislation will be introduced this week to facilitate reforms to strategic planning. In June this year we redeployed staff from the [commission] into roles that focused on housing delivery."
Mr Endacott's role will now conclude at the end of the year.
In a statement, he said the government's decision to abolish the commission was disappointing but not surprising.
"The commission was in many ways an experiment. It wasn't focused on this election cycle or the next," he said.
"It looked out to mid-century and tried to draw a line between a decision made today and its implications in 2050.
"For example, if we continue to roll out greenfield developments west of Maitland with no new schools or public transport, what social and economic consequences does that have in 30 years' time? It's the kind of work, I'd suggest, we've never been very good at in NSW."
While acknowledging the commission wasn't perfect, Mr Endacott said it had provided a rare opportunity to plan an ambitious future in the Hunter.
"Its independence allowed it to say things many other government agencies shy away from. Things like 'build a container terminal', 'extend the light rail to Broadmeadow', or 'stop putting new homes in paddocks with no schools and sports fields," Mr Endacott said.
But this ambition and vision also brought criticism.
"I note a criticism from the Urban Taskforce that the commission tried to solve too many problems. There is truth to that," Mr Endacott said.
"The commission didn't come to town to put muffins on a table and talk about the Glendale Interchange for ten years. If wanting more for the region was too bold, I'll cop that."
Mr Endacott thanked the many stakeholders which had informed the group's work including Hunter Aging Alliance, Shelter NSW, local Aboriginal Land Councils and local elected representatives.
"My hope is that our well-respected local Ministers will be able to carry much of this work forward without the commission," he said.
