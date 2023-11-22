Hard work pays off as Country Bash trophy shows Blasters' growth

To finally claim a Country Bash T20 trophy could have not felt sweeter for Kirsten Smith.
Now, the Newcastle Blasters captain believes the region are in a strong position to start a dynasty in the Country Cricket NSW women's tournament.
In their first Country Bash final, Newcastle produced a six-wicket victory over Riverina at Sydney's Cricket Central on Tuesday.
"It's amazing," Smith told the Newcastle Herald.
"We have been working so hard for the last four to five years to finally make the final in the regional bash, but to also win it is just an incredible achievement."
A quality bowling performance set up Newcastle's win with Tara French (3-7), who was named player of the final, and Sienna Eve (3-13) causing the bulk of the damage to help restrict the Bullets to 8-103.
The Blasters were 3-15 in reply before an unbeaten 43 from Abbey Taylor and valuable support from French (19) and Emma-Jayne Howe (11 not out), steered them home with four balls to spare.
"We made a really strong start with Tara French and Sienna Eve having a pivotal bowling partnership," Smith said.
"In the batting, it was a little bit touch and go. We lost a couple of key early wickets, but it was great to see Abbey Taylor take control of the match. That was a game-changing knock."
Newcastle's stocks were tested in the final with experienced spin bowler Jaclyn Vickery (work), wicket-keeper/batter Laura Knipe (Junior Matildas duties) and opening batter Clare Webber (illness) all unavailable.
"To have had three really experienced players who couldn't play in the final but to still be able to win semi-convincingly, that just goes to show the depth that we have in Newcastle and the growth we're seeing," Smith said.
"We had a lot of girls who that was their first time playing the regional bash and this win will hopefully be the first of many for Newcastle."
Smith is expected to be among another strong contingent of Newcastle players unveiled in the NSW Country side to contest the Australian championships in Newcastle in January.
