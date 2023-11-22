Sean Lynch rockets past personal best in top grade for Waratah-Mayfield

SEAN Lynch hadn't reached fifty before in first grade and his previous best in Newcastle District Cricket Association senior competition was 99.
Saturday saw the right-hander rocket past both of those milestones, scoring 161 opening the batting for Waratah-Mayfield.
Lynch, a 20-year-old who hails from Maitland, struck 11 fours and eight sixes during his 178-ball stay at the crease against Toronto at Waratah Oval.
"I was telling my mates I still haven't scored a fifty or hundred in first grade," Lynch said.
"Two seasons ago I couldn't break fifty at all, I was just getting forties every game so it feels good to finally be able go past that."
The round-six encounter also marked Lynch's return to the top XI, having played seconds during the one-day section of the current draw.
"I feel like I've started to get it now, so hopefully I can continue to do it for the team," he said
Although falling just shy of an outright, it was the second win for Waratah-Mayfield in 2023-2024 after not posting one at all last season.
* ANDREW Harriott is generally renowned for his work with the willow and gloves, but last round the cricketer better known as "Buddy" added bowling to his repertoire.
Harriott (1-7) came on late for University and trapped Charlestown's Parth Shah leg before to claim a wicket from his only over of leggies. He also took two catches in the field and assisted a run out.
* A MID-SEASON clash between Newcastle City and Wallsend at No.1 Sportsground could have quite the bearing on the 2023-2024 minor premiership.
Four points separate the top two sides on the competition ladder and it comes less than fortnight after they met in the Tom Locker Cup final at the same venue.
The Sabres and Tigers also went head-to-head in last summer's semi.
* REPRESENTATIVE wise both Joey Gillard (former Belmont) and Harry Scowen (City) were this week named in the NSW Country squad to contest the Under-19 National Championships in Albury (November 30-December 7).
Hunter Palmer (City), Harry Price (Merewether) and Lucas Vincent (Stockton) will likely miss day two of the upcoming first-grade fixture with Bradman Cup commitments for Newcastle in Eden next weekend (December 2-3).
