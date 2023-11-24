Renovated and re-imagined family entertainer in sought-after Valentine

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
In a celebration of easy living across a single level, this home has been superbly transformed and re-designed for optimal comfort and enjoyment.
A laid-back entertainers' sanctuary, it shows off a beautiful open plan living/dining space, a separate lounge room, four bedrooms and two bathrooms, each a study in modern-day style.
Outdoors shines with an incredible entertaining zone including a gorgeous alfresco deck with built-in BBQ and dreamy pool with privacy screen, perfect for weekend get-togethers with the gang or relaxing with a glass of wine at the end of a long day.
A bi-fold servery window in the kitchen out to the deck enhances the ease of alfresco dining.
An attached double garage, landscaped yard and central Valentine address underpin the immense appeal of this high-quality home.
"This home is completely renovated, with an open plan and entertaining front of mind," listing agent Jackson Morgan from Belle Property Lake Macquarie said.
"It has a new covered outdoor entertaining area, with outdoor kitchen and brand new mineral pool.
"Being position on a flat single level block, the property suits a large array of buyers - investors, young families, teenage families as well as downsizers.
"The property is situated in the Lake's most sought after location, with Valentine Public moments away, plus quick access to the lake and beaches."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.