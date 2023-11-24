North-facing Woolstore apartment offers sheer joy of trendy inner city living

2 beds | 1 bath | 2 car
Captivating north facing apartment, timeless character and a spacious layout headline the list of coveted features this two bedroom 'Woolstore' apartment has to offer.
Exemplifying a low maintenance, inner city lifestyle, it showcases an open plan expanse that incorporates separate living, dining, family and kitchen areas opening out to a private terrace for that all-important in/outdoor enjoyment.
Offering immediate comfort as well as additional scope to contemporise incorporating its existing warehouse elements; air-conditioning, ample storage, secure entry and garage parking for two vehicles illustrate the complete convenience of a property primed for sensational lifestyle or investment satisfaction.
Its desirable location boasts Darby Street's shops and dining, Bar Beach and Newcastle's arts and entertainment scene close by.
"A huge entertaining terrace is a natural gathering point while the extra large basement parking area offers valuable storage space," listing agent Ben Robinson of Robinson Property said.
