Man guilty of shooting at parked vehicle as act of intimidation

A man who fired at a parked vehicle with a shotgun to intimidate someone inside a Hunter home has pleaded guilty.
Brian Maynard will face Newcastle District Court on December 14 to get a sentence date after he admitted to using an offensive weapon to intimidate and firing a gun in a public place, when he appeared before Magistrate Ian Cheetham on Wednesday.
According to a statement of Crown facts, Maynard and his four co-accused - who remain before the courts and are yet to enter pleas - allegedly drove to a Tenambit home in the early hours of October 16, 2022, and fired guns at the house and a vehicle parked outside.
The Crown statement of facts said a man, woman and baby were at the home at the time the balaclava-wearing men arrived - the man inside the house had been accused of being a "snitch" by a member of the group in previous days.
Maynard's involvement, according to the Crown case, was that he fired a double-barrel shotgun three times at a blue MG car parked outside the home.
The group fled the scene and a police strike force was launched to investigate the incident.
Maynard was arrested at Jesmond three days before Christmas.
