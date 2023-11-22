Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man guilty of shooting at parked vehicle as act of intimidation

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 22 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A man who fired at a parked vehicle with a shotgun to intimidate someone inside a Hunter home has pleaded guilty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.