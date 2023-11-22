Practical Tips for a Low-Carbon Household

How can you make your family's switch to green living more practical and sustainable? Picture Shutterstock

It's one thing to try and go a whole week without producing any plastic waste, but another thing entirely to commit to being zero-plastic forever. That's partly the reason why so many Aussie households don't know where to begin when it comes to going green. The whole point of 'doing your part' is daunting enough on its own without forcing yourself to consider what your household can feasibly do over the long-term.

So how can you make your family's switch to green living more practical and thus more sustainable? We'll be sharing our top tips for doing just that today, so read on to learn more about how you can manage a low-carbon household for years if not decades to come.

Swap out your combustion engine vehicle for a cleaner EV

The single best way to cut your family's carbon emissions in half is to invest in an EV (or 'electric vehicle'). This will mean making a preliminary investment in the EV itself as well as investing in a home EV charger so that you can recharge your vehicle from the comfort of your own garage.

It's important to note, however, that not all EVs are manufactured the same way and to the same standards. For instance, car series like the Nissan LEAF and the Volkswagen ID have got a few iterations of models under their belt now. Similarly, the BYD Atto 3 issues that critics have observed don't seem to be found across other BYD EV models.

With that, you'll want to compare all the different EV models available to you to make sure that you're purchasing a vehicle that delivers maximal performance with minimal problems. That way, your family will be able to enjoy their EV for hundreds of thousands of kilometres.

Invest in a solar hot water system

Even if you don't have the budget to cover your roof in solar panels and fully power your home off renewable energy, you can still easily swap out your old gas or electric hot water tank for a more streamlined solar model. This can not only help you save money on all your quarterly household utility bills, but it will also help keep your household's carbon emissions to a consistently lower level.

You can further support this sustainable step by reducing your overall hot water usage. This can be achieved in a few simple and easily adoptable ways, including:

Cutting down on your shower times

Swap out kitchen and bathroom fixtures/shower heads for low-flow alternatives

Using 'eco wash' dishwasher cycles

Using cold water settings on your washing machine

We recommend looking into the Australian solar rebates and other renewable power incentives that may be available to you prior to deciding on your solar hot water system. This can help your household save potentially hundreds of dollars on your new solar hot water system.

Utilise passive design principles to save on energy

Have you ever heard of passive design? Simply put, this eco-oriented school of architectural design revolves around building structures that can naturally regulate their own internal temperatures and light availability.

Modern architects have been advocating for the integration of passive design principles into homes and offices for years now. Thankfully, modern Australian building agencies are finally starting to take advantage of basic passive design principles to ensure that new homes and office buildings can stay comfortable year-round - and all with less reliance on powered heating and cooling systems.

Some great examples of passive design done well include:

Using naturally insulating materials for home insulation

Considering solar orientation and solar exposure when designing window layouts for homes

Using sealants on doors and windows to trap heat and reduce draughtiness

Using reflecting materials to reflect heat

Using thermal mass (i.e. bricks, tiling) for home cladding to effectively store heat

Using angular shading for keeping homes/gardens cool and sheltered in hot weather

So the next time you're planning a home renovation project (or are even considering building a new home), consider what passive design principles you could feasibly include when planning out your build. By incorporating any or all of the above passive design elements in your own home design, you can not only reduce your carbon emissions and cut your heating and cooling bills down immediately, but enjoy these lower emissions and utility bills for the duration of your residence in that eco-optimised abode.

Start composting to reduce your curbside waste

Last but certainly not least, Aussie homeowners would be surprised by how much they can reduce their curbside waste by simply taking up the art of composting. Composting basically involves processing your family's food scraps into tenable soil. All you really need to get started is a compost bin or compost tumbler, and a few tubs or buckets for holding all the nutrient-rich soil that your trusty composter will produce.

Composting is also a great initiative for families who want to maintain healthy eating habits. If you can get your kids excited about filling up their compost bin and seeing how their apple cores, corn husks, and other food scraps can be turned into nutrient-rich soil, they're naturally going to want to eat all those nutrient-rich foods themselves and play an active role in your garden's food chain.

And of course, once you have nutrient-rich soil to use, you can start your own veggie patch or grow some fruit trees with great success. If your household is able to produce its own foods, this will naturally help reduce your carbon emissions even further by limiting the amount of groceries you need to lug around every week.

With all these practical tips under your belt, reducing your household's carbon footprint starts to become second nature rather than an active endeavour. And that's the key to making sure that your sustainable shift is manageable across the long term.