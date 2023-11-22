Travis Collins glowing with baby bliss and Golden Guitar nominations

ALREADY on an emotional high, following the birth of his second child earlier this month, Travis Collins never expected he'd feature heavily among Golden Guitar nominees.
However, the Cessnock singer-songwriter leads the charge for the Hunter after receiving six nominations for the 52nd edition of the country music awards.
Collins is in the running for Single of the Year and Vocal Collaboration of the Year for Runnin' The Country with The Wolfe Brothers.
He was also nominated for Best Male Artist, Album of the Year and Contemporary Album of the Year for Any Less Anymore and Song of the Year for Raise Me.
Collins has previously won eight Golden Guitars in Tamworth.
These latest nominations provided the cherry on top after Collins, his wife Bec and their two-year-old daughter Ava, welcomed baby boy Everett on November 3.
"I've been preoccupied this year with our kid and expecting our second one, which we had two weeks ago, so I feel like I've been out there like a boxer with one arm," Collins said.
"I've been trying to keep a music carer going with one arm behind my back.
"They meant more to me this time, the nominations, than they ever have. I feel like I haven't been fully present for the last year and a half in the music business.
"To get that kind of pat on the back feels very nice."
Collins said he was particularly pleased that Raise Me was recognised by the country music industry. The song was co-written with Nashville's Jason Duke (Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban) and explored his anxieties about becoming a father.
"It came from a pretty vulnerable place about my fears, uncertainties and lack of confidence going into fatherhood," he said. "It was a mission statement song, and I was so blown away by the chord that it struck with a lot of blokes."
Carrington's Max Jackson was nominated for Female Artist of the Year and New Talent for a second straight year.
Nabiac couple Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley were nominated for Single of the Year (What Are You Waiting For), Best Group or Duo, Song of the Year (Country Music, You and Beer) and Contemporary Country Album and Album of the Year for Up, Down & Sideways.
Newcastle's Catherine Britt found immediate recognition for her new band The Pleasures. They were nominated for Alt Country Album of the Year for The Beginning of the End and Best Group.
The Golden Guitar award winners are announced during the Tamworth Country Music Festival on January 27.
