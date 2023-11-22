Newcastle golfer Nick Flanagan on course for move back home

NICK Flanagan hopes to play more Australasian tour events next season after relocating home from the US, but for now only major tournaments are in the Newcastle golfer's sights.
The 39-year-old, looking to leave San Antonio with his wife and two young children early in 2024, hopes to again perform strongly at the $2million Australian PGA Championship following four top-20 finishes across the last decade.
A top-10 result at Royal Queensland Golf Club would see Flanagan avoid qualification rounds for next week's Australian Open before teeing up in The Cathedral Invitational, which he won in 2022.
"Christmas back in the States and then we're kind of in the process of packing up the house at the moment, moving back to Newcastle next year," Flanagan told the Newcastle Herald.
"Hoping to be situated back here with the whole family by the end of January and start a new chapter. Looking forward to it."
In terms of results, Flanagan says "I'm not putting a lot of pressure on myself to perform this season. Obviously I would love to play well but I haven't played a tournament since March when I was home for an event in the Hunter.
"In the future when I'm situated here I would love to just be able to play a full season on the Australasian tour. I have no real desire anymore to hit the highest level of the US tour or European tour.
"If something like that happened in the future then great, but I think come home and work a little bit, do some teaching and play this tour."
Flanagan gets underway early in Brisbane on Thursday (6.20am).
Fellow Novocastrian Andrew Dodt said "parts of my game are in good shape and hoping to piece it all together over the next two weeks".
Blake Windred is also among the field.
