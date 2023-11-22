Call for support to protect older people from deadly heat waves

COMMUNITY advocates are pushing for an extreme heat officer in Newcastle warning older people will die without additional support.
In a letter to the City of Newcastle, Dr John Ward, Housing for Older Persons Project convenor, warns that as the nation enters another El Nino cycle, older people are at increasing risk of death or injury due to heat waves.
"Older people who live alone and cannot afford their electricity bills may die unless we can determine a way to identify them, ensure hydration and cooling, possibly by removal to a safe place," Dr Ward says.
Many councils have employed extreme heat officers to deal with the potentially catastrophic situation, he said.
Emma Bacon, executive director of non-government health organisation Sweltering Cities, said community connection was a well-known factor for surviving natural disasters but especially heat waves, and councils were often in the best position to assist.
"Heat waves are the deadliest environmental disaster and kill more than all of the others combined," Ms Bacon said.
"If you look at the projected increase in temperatures, we are going to see a lot more heat related deaths."
Older people, children, and people on certain medications are among those who don't regulate temperature as effectively as others and are most at risk, she said.
"So with floods and fires you have pictures telling these horrifying stories of disaster, but heat waves are silent killers and we need to take them much more seriously."
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has found that every three years there is an average 1,000 cases of weather-related hospitalisations.
In a study released earlier this month, the institute said heat is the most frequent cause of extreme weather-related injury hospitalisations and deaths in Australia.
Exposure to prolonged or severe natural heat can result in physical conditions, from mild heat stroke to death, as well as irritability, fatigue, and decreased performance which can increase the risk of injury by impacting behaviour such as operating vehicles and power tools.
The City of Newcastle is currently developing a Climate Risk and Resilience Action Plan as part of a broader environment strategy.
A council spokesperson said in extreme heat, people were welcome to use cool spaces such as libraries, museums and swimming pools.
Councillor Elizabeth Adamczyk said the council recognised climate risks, including extreme heat, were more deeply and disproportionately felt by residents according to gender, age, culture, income, mobility, disability, and/or geography.
"The City of Newcastle has an unwavering commitment to prioritise the safety of the city's residents and is committed to taking proactive steps to educate and prepare our community, including our most disadvantaged and vulnerable people, for potentially dangerous weather conditions and climate events," Cr Adamczyk said.
