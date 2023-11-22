Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Call for support to protect older people from deadly heat waves

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
November 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geriatrician Dr John Ward. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Geriatrician Dr John Ward. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

COMMUNITY advocates are pushing for an extreme heat officer in Newcastle warning older people will die without additional support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.