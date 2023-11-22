HO HO HO: Santa calls from dozens of Hunter phones

Dust out your jingle bells - kids across Newcastle can now put in a call to Santa ahead of Christmas as a payphone initiative sweeps the city.
Telstra payphones will allow families to dial #HO HO HO (#464646) from November 22 until December 24 to speak with their favourite bearded character.
The service has been available for several years, but Telstra said Santa is now able to answer a broader range of questions. Children can ask what reindeers eat, what kind of sleigh Santa drives, and perhaps a secret recipe for Mrs Claus' cookies.
The free call line is available at from 14,500 Australian payphones, including several dozen around the Hunter.
Phones can be found in most Hunter suburbs but you can see the complete list here. Some phone boxes have even been decorated for Christmas cheer.
Telstra reported more than 11,000 calls to Santa last year on Christmas Eve alone.
The company said calling Santa is a "fun and easy way" for kids to learn how to use payphones in case of an emergency. Parents are encouraged to teach their children about this while calling.
And every payphone has a unique number you can dial from your mobile, which show kids what an old fashioned phone sounds like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.