Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Latest News

HO HO HO: Santa calls from dozens of Hunter phones

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
November 22 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied
Picture supplied

Dust out your jingle bells - kids across Newcastle can now put in a call to Santa ahead of Christmas as a payphone initiative sweeps the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.