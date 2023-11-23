Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Record-breaking sale: 1960s home in Bar Beach sold for $7.05M

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated November 23 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2 Bar Beach Avenue, Bar Beach has sold for a record-breaking $7.05 million after four weeks on the market listed with Natalie Tonks at Presence Real Estate. Picture supplied
2 Bar Beach Avenue, Bar Beach has sold for a record-breaking $7.05 million after four weeks on the market listed with Natalie Tonks at Presence Real Estate. Picture supplied

AN original 1960s home overlooking Bar Beach has fetched the highest price paid for a residential property in the suburb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.