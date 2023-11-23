Wollotuka celebrates 40 years of inspiring First Nations students

IT began in 1983 as a support program for Indigenous students on campus, and now the Wollotuka Institute is marking 40 years at the University of Newcastle.
In the language of the Awabakal people, on whose land the current Birabahn building stands, 'Wollotuka' means 'eating and meeting place' and has been a culturally-safe and inclusive place for all.
The anniversary was celebrated with a community event on Thursday, November 23 at UON's Callaghan Campus, where people came together to recognise Wollotuka's First Nations students, graduates and staff.
For proud Worimi and Wiradjuri man Jodan Perry, the institute has been part of his family for three generations.
"It all started with my nan and our matriarch, Colleen Perry who always instilled in us the value of education, despite not being allowed to study beyond the third grade herself," he said.
Mrs Perry is heavily involved with Wollotuka and received awards for her lifelong commitment to Indigenous education.
His father Joe was also part of the institute for 27 years, and his sister Gabrielle completed a Bachelor of Medicine in 2017 and is now specialising in Ophthalmology.
'I was able to come here to study my communication degree back in 2012," he said.
Mr Perry had a successful 12 years in broadcast media as a presenter, journalist and digital executive across NITV, the ABC, Channel Nine and Sky News.
This year, he has followed in his family's footsteps and has taken a position as a lecturer and researcher at the Wollotuka Institute.
"I wouldn't have made it through the tertiary system without the support network Wollotuka provides and I'm proud to be part of what has been built here," he said.
Head of Institute, Associate Professor Kathleen Butler said achieving 40 years was an exciting opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate all those who have been part of the Wollotuka Institute.
"And to acknowledge the stories that shaped the formidable legacy it upholds today. Our success is a reflection of the tireless and dedicated work of trailblazers before us," she said.
The event involved a panel on the history of the institute, weaving workshops and Aboriginal art and photo exhibits.
"It's been absolutely wonderful to see old friends and young people come through to celebrate our 40th," Ms Butler said.
Celebrations continued into the evening with an invitation only dinner where outgoing chancellor Paul Jeans was also honoured.
University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor and president, Professor Alex Zelinsky AO said the university is proud "of the continued and unwavering efforts" of the institution.
"Wollotuka has driven our success in Indigenous higher education, innovation and engagement," he said.
"Students who study with us, succeed with us - thanks to the support and expertise we've built over four decades at Wollotuka."
"We are committed to providing nurturing environments and providing more pathways for success. We will build on our past achievements to create bigger and wider partnerships with the Indigenous peoples of our regions and beyond," Professor Alex Zelinsky said.
