ONE of Cooks Hill's landmark homes has sold after almost nine months on the market.
The 1800s-era three-bedroom, two-bathroom terrace known as The Stables at 92 Railway Street sold this week with listing agent Tammy Hawkins at McGrath Newcastle.
The sale price was undisclosed, however, it is understood the property sold within its guide of $2.5 million to $2.75 million.
It topped the previous street record in Railway Street following the $2.058 million sale of a modern house at number 63 earlier this year.
Ms Hawkins took over the marketing of the property in August after it was originally listed with another agency in March.
Interest in the property was widespread, including parties from Sydney and interstate, however, the buyer was from the Newcastle area.
'We had 107 groups through the property since the first open house in August, " Ms Hawkins said.
"It drew a lot of interest from outside of Newcastle and we recently had international interest in it as well.
"Everybody loved this property.
"The feedback we had was that even people who weren't buyers wanted to come and take a look inside because it was their favourite property in Newcastle."
Comprising two terraces on one title and originally constructed by Newcastle businessman Walter Manning in 1884, the Victorian residence was held by Newcastle artist Sue Atkinson and her husband Joe Sgro for almost 20 years.
The couple bought the property in 2005 and undertook a major renovation of the home.
The building holds a long history in Cooks Hill.
The Victorian residence was built as a cobblestone carriageway with double coach doors dividing the two dwellings to give him access to his factory and Darby Street shop at the rear.
In the centuries since, 92 Railway Street has lived many lives including one as Cloisters Café in the 1980s which was the brainchild of sculptor Pierre Beckers who created a space that combined food with live performance.
Positioned behind Darby Street's long-running Goldbergs Cafe, The Stables combined a modern renovation with original features such as the facade and lacework verandah, sandstone entrance and carriageway-style timber front doors.
A timber staircase connected the two levels, with three bedrooms upstairs and access to the outdoor terrace that overlooked the courtyard.
Downstairs had a separate room adjacent to the living area which was previously utilised as an art studio.
"It was one of those homes that you walked into and instantly felt a sense of calm," the agent said.
"It had the look and feel of a high-end functions space, like it could have been a wedding venue, and we did have buyers interested in it for that."
Ms Hawkins said the home recently featured in a photo and video shoot for Newcastle tea company, The Tea Collective.
The owners designed the renovation to allow light to flow into the home and opened up the space by removing internal walls.
Inside features included an open-plan living area with antique Balinese pillars and a free-standing brass bathtub.
The house is positioned next to a laneway with direct access to the cafes, bars and restaurants along Darby Street.
Over the years, the laneway was maintained by the owners who added festoon lighting and plants to the space.
The median house value in Cooks Hill is $1.53 million, according to CoreLogic.
