Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle buyer snaps up historic Cooks Hill terrace

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated November 26 2023 - 10:55am, first published November 24 2023 - 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Stables at 92 Railway Street, Cooks Hill has sold to a buyer from Newcastle. Picture supplied
The Stables at 92 Railway Street, Cooks Hill has sold to a buyer from Newcastle. Picture supplied

ONE of Cooks Hill's landmark homes has sold after almost nine months on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.