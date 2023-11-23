Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Josh Fuller takes aim at Australian Open qualifier after Tasmanian Amateur title

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 23 2023 - 7:30pm
Hunter golfer Josh Fuller after claiming the Tasmanian Amateur. Picture supplied
HUNTER golfer Josh Fuller will take new-found confidence into Australian Open qualifiers after claiming a victory described as "up there" in his career.

