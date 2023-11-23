Josh Fuller takes aim at Australian Open qualifier after Tasmanian Amateur title

HUNTER golfer Josh Fuller will take new-found confidence into Australian Open qualifiers after claiming a victory described as "up there" in his career.
Fuller, who plays out of The Vintage, will head to Parramatta-Ryde Golf Club on Monday having won the Tasmania Amateur after almost 108 holes earlier this week.
"Yeah for sure [that result gives me confidence]. I didn't have my best game all week, but still being able to get it done means that when my best game does come out it will be pretty good," Fuller told the Newcastle Herald.
Fuller says only the top two progress to the next week's local major, played across The Australian and The Lakes courses (November 30-December 3).
"It's basically an all-or-nothing day," he said.
Fuller, 22, added this year's Tasmania Amateur to his Tasmanian Open crown from 2021.
He was sixth after 36 holes of stroke play on Saturday. He eventually held aloft the trophy at Devonport on Monday after conquering four rounds of match play over 48 hours.
Meanwhile, the Newcastle contingent at the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane on Thursday was headed by Blake Windred with an even-par 71.
He was tied 70th and one stroke in front Andrew Dodt (72) while Nick Flanagan (74) ended up three over despite an eagle on the par-four 12th hole.
