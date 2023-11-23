NSW captain Mariah Williams backs Estelle Hughes for Hockey One finals

NSW captain Mariah Williams has backed the experience of fellow Newcastle player Estelle Hughes to help the Pride claim back-to-back Hockey One titles.
Williams (Souths) and Hughes (Regals) return to the women's state squad for finals in Canberra this weekend, ready to push for another national trophy after both missing the last round of regular competition.
The two-time Olympian says it will be up to her, fellow Hockeyroos representatives and the likes of Hughes to fill the void left by Junior World Cup absentees Makayla Jones, Alana Kavanagh and Grace Young.
Williams has monitored ongoing injuries throughout this campaign while Hughes, part of Hockey One success 12 months ago, lined up for limited matches in 2023
"She's played a couple of games and she's in for finals so that's really good. I think Estelle [Hughes] has been playing some really good hockey and that's important for our team," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think she's one of the girls who will have to step up as well with that leadership and just controlling the game from where she can. I think she does a pretty good job at that."
NSW officially unveiled 17-player teams on Thursday with the men's minor premiers featuring Norths duo Ky Willott and Ryan Woolnough.
Semis are Saturday and deciders follow on Sunday.
The Pride tackle Tasmania (men, 12:30pm) and hosts Canberra (women, 2:30pm).
Brisbane also have dual sides qualified, scheduled to meet Perth (women, 11am) and Melbourne (men, 4pm).
Williams feels there's an element of confidence for NSW having "come away with the win last year" but admits "we need to put our best foot forward" this time around.
Local top graders Ellie Baldwin (Regals) and Ella Carr (Gosford) both debuted for the Pride last weekend.
WOMEN: Alice Arnott, Jocelyn Bartram, Laura Reid, Greta Hayes, Chelsea Holmes, Estelle Hughes, Grace Jeffrey, Hannah Kable, Miri Maroney, Kaitlin Nobbs, Maddison Smith, Emma Spinks, Grace Stewart, Kendelle Tait, Meike van Haeringen, Mariah Williams (c), Abby Wilson.
MEN: Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, 3.Nathan Akroyd, Ash Thomas, Daine Richards, Nathanael Stewart, Blake Govers, Dylan Martin, Miles Davis, Jack Hayes (c), Ky Willott, Flynn Ogilvie, Ryan Woolnough, Ben Craig, Sam Gray, Tim Brand, Thomas Miotto.
