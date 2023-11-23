Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

'Knockout of the decade': Novocastrian aiming high after big win

MM
By Max McKinney
November 23 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was widely described as the "knockout of the year" but Brandon Grach's trainer reckoned it was worthy of "knockout of the decade".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.