Original 1960s home at Bar Beach sells for record-breaking $7.05 million

The property market in Newcastle is showing no signs of slowing as we head into the Christmas season.
After two suburb record sales in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week, another listing has delivered a whopping outcome in Bar Beach after a local family splashed $7.05 million on a home on Bar Beach Avenue.
The new owner plans to knock it down and build their dream home, according to Presence Real Estate selling agent Natalie Tonks who has now sold five $5 million-plus homes in Newcastle this year.
Have you ever imagined having your own rooftop bar?
That's what the owners of a luxury property on Merewether's Ridge Street envisioned when they built their home in 2010.
The rooftop terrace not only has a built-in bar fridge and drinks cooler, but it also has some of the best views in Newcastle overlooking the beach and ocean.
A property spanning almost 10 acres hit the market in Garden Suburb this week.
The rare block is the largest residential property in the suburb and has so far drawn interest from buyers interested in living a self-sufficient lifestyle.
Georgian mansion Dunmore House in Bolwarra Heights is on the market for the first time in 23 years.
Listed for sale with a price guide of $4.5 milllion, the 1830s property is one of the oldest historic homes in the Hunter region and has been painstakingly restored over the years by its owners.
Wondering which suburbs are best to sell in at the moment?
According to new data from Suburbtrends, 24 suburbs across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are considered in-demand with buyers right now, including Adamstown Heights.
Fewer homes are coming on the market in Newcastle, according to a new report from CoreLOgic.
CoreLogic's Quarterly Regional Market Update showed the number of home sales in Newcastle and Maitland declined by 20.8 per cent in the 12 months to August.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
