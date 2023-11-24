Newcastle Herald
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Original 1960s home at Bar Beach sells for record-breaking $7.05 million

November 24 2023 - 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Original 1960s home at Bar Beach sells for record-breaking $7.05 million
Original 1960s home at Bar Beach sells for record-breaking $7.05 million

The property market in Newcastle is showing no signs of slowing as we head into the Christmas season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.