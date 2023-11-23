Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

What caused the seven-hour Swansea bridge delay?

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated November 23 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The northbound bridge was stuck open for hours, creating a heavy flow of traffic. Picture supplied by Transport NSW
The northbound bridge was stuck open for hours, creating a heavy flow of traffic. Picture supplied by Transport NSW

A general technical fault has been blamed for leaving Swansea bridge stuck open, however further inspections are needed to find out what caused the seven-hour delay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.