Belmont sport climber Ben Abel eyes 'one shot' at Paris Olympics

BELMONT sport climber Ben Abel describes the upcoming Olympic qualifier as "my one shot".
The 25-year-old, fresh from breaking through for a national title, will put his Games dream on the line at the Oceania event in Melbourne.
Only the four winners from each competition progress to Paris in 2024 with Abel contesting the men's combined boulder-lead discipline.
"You have to win it to get a [Paris Olympics] ticket regardless of what country you're from," Abel told the Newcastle Herald.
Abel, who missed sport climbing's Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021, won't get another chance to qualify for the Games between now and next year (July 26-August 11).
He says recently claiming the Australian crown for bouldering was "very special".
"It takes a lot of pressure off this one because even if I don't make Olympics next year I still have the pick of World Cup events I want to do," Abel said.
Semis for both boulder and lead take place on Friday with finals following on Saturday.
Speed is the other category on the sport climbing program.
