Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Dudded': where's the new Myuna Bay camp?

November 27 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Knight Sione Mata'utia with kids at Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre.
Former Knight Sione Mata'utia with kids at Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre.

MYUNA Bay Sport and Recreation Centre was closed permanently due to perceived danger from a possible ash dam collapse. At the time the then government said it would negotiate a like-for-like replacement, with Origin Energy footing the bill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help