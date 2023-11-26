'Dudded': where's the new Myuna Bay camp?

MYUNA Bay Sport and Recreation Centre was closed permanently due to perceived danger from a possible ash dam collapse. At the time the then government said it would negotiate a like-for-like replacement, with Origin Energy footing the bill.
MP Greg Piper was involved and, I believe, lobbied for the replacement centre. Well, now we wait for the plans to be released for the new facility, but my understanding is that we don't even have confirmation that it will include accommodation. How would that be that like for like?
Studies have apparently concluded that the risk involving the dam remains at an unacceptable level for the old site despite the work Origin undertook to reinforce it. The outcome is that Lake Macquarie has been without sport and recreation facilities for over four years and the replacement facility will be years away.
The children and young people from NSW primary and high schools who attended camps at Myuna Bay have not been able to attend camps there for several years and, if there's no accommodation, the proposed model will mean no more overnight camps in the future. Accommodation facilities need to be "added" to the plans (should never have been excluded) and Origin Energy must accept the financial responsibility. It is important that there is full transparency around this whole issue and that West Lakes residents, school students and sporting/community groups get a fair and decent outcome. At present, it seems all have been dudded.
LAKE Macquarie City Council is seeking community feedback on possible cycleway routes from Whitebridge to Charlestown. One option suggested by council is Lonus Avenue, which at school pick-up and drop-off times rivals the chariot scene from Ben Hur. At the moment the Crown Lands department is constructing a temporary pedestrian access across the Whitebridge lagoon in order to provide access to Whitebridge High School from the Fernleigh Track. It doesn't require a huge leap of imagination to see that this could be the ideal start of a shared path to Charlestown, as it would connect the Fernleigh Track directly with the low traffic density Kalen Street as well as a future connection east to Dudley.
For reasons unknown, it appears that the council did not present it as an option.
RECENTLY in these pages I congratulated Lake Macquarie council for listening and reconsidering their plans for the eastern section of the shared path from Charlestown to the Fernleigh Track.
Sadly, it appears the sentiments in my letter were wrong and that the council was not really listening. After pressure from North Ward councillors "public consultation" was reopened, but once again the choice is between busy Lonus Avenue, with multiple driveway intersections, or Waran Road, with three crossings of that busy road and Lonus Avenue. Lonus Avenue residents may rejoice and I expect will be motivated enough to ensure the path goes along Waran Road. But this is not an outcome in the best interests of cyclists and walkers.
Once again survey respondents cannot nominate an obvious, direct, bicycle friendly, shaded and nature immersing bridge crossing at the southern end of Burwood reservoir. I'd expect Transport for NSW will now be free to sell this important green corridor.
I believe this is a public consultation designed to legitimise an outcome that has been predetermined. Future generations will not know what they might have enjoyed and no-one will be held to account for their loss. Instead of the survey, I'd urge you to consider sending your preference to them by email.
OUR PM needs to show his face overseas occasionally, but it would be better for us if he actually achieved something other than selfie opportunities. For all his faults, Scott Morrison at least had the strength to call out China over COVID-19. It seems all Mr Albanese did on his recent trip to China was argue the respective merits of Tasmanian devils and pandas while China was planning to keep bullying us by deliberately targeting our Navy divers. While the PM was away, it took strong action by Opposition leader Peter Dutton to tell Labor what to do with the foreign detainees. It's evident some contributors can't see that, far from repairing our diplomatic reputation, overseas leaders are taking our PM for a fool.
IS there a way for Knights supporters to set up a fund (through the Newcastle Knights) to offer third party sponsorship to keep players like Jacob Saifiti? I'd be the first to contribute.
APPARENTLY, the migrating whales can navigate around the oil-drilling rigs and the wells of PEP-11, but they cannot manage to navigate around or under the floating wind turbines ("'Hypotheticals' blasted in offshore gas ban debate", Newcastle Herald 23/11).
IT'S fitting, soccer legend Craig Johnston had a building named in his honour. He was certainly an inspiration to many. 191 games for Liverpool, a European Championship, 2 League championships, an FA cup, and 1 Charity Shield. Not a bad resume.
SAFFRON Howden ('Experts call for $1b AI initiative", Herald, 23/11), claims 46% of Australian jobs could be automated by 2030. Ok, what do almost half of Australian people do for employment? They can't all work as barristers. What will they do?
THE USA has Camilla Harris as their deputy leader. Scary! We have Richard Marles as our deputy. Just as useless, if you ask me.
ANTHONY Albanese and his government are responsible for managing our borders and migration, and on both accounts they are failing. The Reserve Bank is responsible for managing inflation, primarily through the cash interest rate. However too much migration into Australia adds to inflation, which just makes the Reserve Bank's job harder. Mr Albanese, you need to cut Australia's migration intake and take your foot off the inflation accelerator.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.