'Dudded': where's the new Myuna Bay camp?

OUR PM needs to show his face overseas occasionally, but it would be better for us if he actually achieved something other than selfie opportunities. For all his faults, Scott Morrison at least had the strength to call out China over COVID-19. It seems all Mr Albanese did on his recent trip to China was argue the respective merits of Tasmanian devils and pandas while China was planning to keep bullying us by deliberately targeting our Navy divers. While the PM was away, it took strong action by Opposition leader Peter Dutton to tell Labor what to do with the foreign detainees. It's evident some contributors can't see that, far from repairing our diplomatic reputation, overseas leaders are taking our PM for a fool.