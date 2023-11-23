Adam Ruggari has Tufftiger ready to pounce in Newcastle heat of Breeders Challenge

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari believes Tufftiger is peaking in time for his NSW Breeders Challenge Regional series heat at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Ruggari had two runners in the qualifier for two-year-old colts and geldings but he was unsure if Bob Sloy would take his place.
Tufftiger, a son of Tiger Tara, has been second at his past two starts, both at Newcastle, and has gate four.
"I've been really happy with him," Ruggari said.
"His last start was obviously his best run. Two 27-second quarters and they have pretty good wraps on the winner [Minos], and he stuck on good. It's a decent enough field. The No.1 horse [Always Be Chaps] has got a lot of ability as well, so it will be a good race.
"My other horse is probably the best horse in the field but he's had a bad preparation. He won a heat of the Gold Crown and he's a good little horse but he's had a few issues since."
Ruggari also has What For racing from gate five in the sixth event. Jack Callaghan drives him and Tufftiger.
"He's a consistent little horse," he said. "If he gets the right run, he's capable in those lower-grade races."
On Saturday night, Ruggari has Pelican Fly in a 70-ratings cup final at Albion Park.
"He won his heat well at Redcliffe but then I took him to Menangle two starts ago, and he was on their backs going too keen and he rolled out of his gear," he said.
"Then he got stuck in the death seat last week over 2300 and I was disappointed with his run. But if he goes like he did a couple of starts ago, he'll go close."
