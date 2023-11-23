Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Bail within an hour for man found asleep with child abuse material

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:07pm
Maitland courthouse.
A Hunter man convicted of possessing child abuse material has been released on bail, less than an hour after he was sentenced to a maximum of 18 months in jail.

