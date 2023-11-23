Kris Lees stable line up winning chances in lead up to Gong

Kris Lees will look to strong chances at Muswellbrook and Canterbury on Friday to kick-start whats shapes as another big weekend for his stable.
The Newcastle trainer won with Tavi Time and had three seconds on his home track's The Hunter standalone meeting last Saturday. The runner-up efforts included Kind Words in the group 3 Spring Stakes.
This Saturday at Kembla Grange's city meeting, Lees has Spangler in the $1 million Illawarra Mercury Gong (1600m) and Brudenell in the $300,000 The Warra (1000m). Spangler was $12 with TAB after drawing out in 17, while Brudenell was a $4.80 favourite.
A last-start winner in the $750,000 Little Dance (1600m), Spangler's hopes will rise if forecast rain hits.
"He's going very well," Lees said. "It's obviously up a bit in grade from the race the other day, but you can do no more than win."
Stablemate Loch Eagle was second emergency.
Brudenell, also with Dylan Gibbons aboard, has drawn well in three and is first-up from a 1200m benchmark 78 handicap win at Rosehill on August 5. The four-year-old has won six of 11 starts.
"He's had a small spell, and then the one trial, and he trialed well," he said. "But it's a pretty strong race first time out. It's his stiffest test by far."
On Friday, three-year-old Seasons Of Mist, a $950,000 yearling buy, will chase his first win in the opening race at Muswellbrook.
The Autumn Sun gelding, fourth at Newcastle and third at Wyong at his two starts, was an odds-on favourite in the 1750m maiden.
"His two runs have been OK and he looks like he wants to get over ground, so we're stepping him up in distance each trip," Lees said. "He's still got a long way to go, but he's getting there."
At Canterbury on Friday night, Yankee Hussel was among favourites for the sixth, a 1550m benchmark 72, after her fourth at Flemington on Oaks day.
"She's a mare that does a bit wrong but she was pretty good at Flemington," Lees said. "She just went a touch hard throughout, which left her a little vulnerable late, but she still ran well. Getting that run under her belt will probably suit her over the mile at Canterbury."
He said Per Inaway, which was an acceptor at Kembla, would run at Canterbury.
"It's probably a better start off point for the preparation, with the good draw, so she should run well," he said.
