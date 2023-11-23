'Deeper appreciation': Art and science collide with HMRI photography

Five HMRI and University of Newcastle researchers were honoured at the opening night of the exhibition on Thursday.
Dr Jason Girkin won first prize for his photograph, titled "Nosey Wasowski", showing a coronavirus replicating in the nasal respiratory epithelium.
Associate Professor Paul Tooney was the runner-up with his photo, titled "The field of flowers lining the colon".
Megan Clarke came third with her photo, titled "Crystals you cannot see".
Alexandra Peters and Ayesha Ali were highly commended with their photos of fluorescent stained egg cells and a rare intestinal cell.
From 80 entries, 25 finalists were chosen for the exhibition.
HMRI CEO Frances Kay-Lambkin said the exhibition showed "art and science are not mutually exclusive, but two sides of the same coin".
"From the intricate details captured under the microscope to the vivid representations of our researchers' work, this exhibition takes us on a journey that transcends boundaries," she said.
Professor Kay-Lambkin said the images "foster a deeper appreciation for the beauty and importance of scientific discovery".
The exhibition of 25 images will be on display at Senta Taft Hendry Museum at Callaghan until December 12.
