Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Health

'Deeper appreciation': Art and science collide with HMRI photography

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
November 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Art and science combine to spectacular effect in HMRI's Through the Lens scientific photography exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.