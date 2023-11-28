Burgess Thomson minimise risks of Limited Title property purchase Advertising Feature

Burgess Thomson is located at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle and can assist with all legal issues involved with purchasing Limited Title property. Picture supplied

When buying land in which the boundaries are not defined by a registered survey plan, purchasers acquire "Limited Title".



This is quite common in older areas such as Cooks Hill, which were originally created under Old System Title.

If you plan on purchasing a Limited Title property, there are a few risks that need to be navigated, according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"The biggest concern with purchasing a Limited Title property is that the boundaries are not accurately defined by a registered plan," James said. "This can create several issues.

"First, without defined boundaries, you cannot be sure that the land dimensions will be exactly as expected.

"Once you have purchased the property, it will also be difficult for you to dispute encroachments if a neighbour attempts to claim part of your land."

Knowing where land boundaries are accurately located means you can more easily dispute a claim.

"Second, banks may be reluctant to lend for a Limited Title property or they may require an abstract of the title or a survey report," James continued.

"Third, you are unable to subdivide or conduct development work on your land until its boundaries are defined by a Plan of Delimitation.

"Fourth, you are vulnerable to an adverse possession ('squatters' rights') claim which, though rare and complex, may result in you losing ownership of the land or a portion of the land."

The same risks may negatively influence a potential purchaser of your Limited Title property if you later decide to sell.

Burgess Thomson has a wealth of experience assisting clients looking to purchase Limited Title properties.

"There are a number of actions we recommend our clients take to minimise the risks," James said.

"These include obtaining a survey report prior to purchase to determine the exact dimensions and boundaries of the property, so that you are better informed about what exactly it is you are purchasing."

Burgess Thomson also recommends that clients prepare and lodge a Plan of Delimitation with a surveyor.

"Some banks will require delimitation of the property before they lend money for a purchase, so they know exactly what they have title to if you should default on the loan," James said.

"If you plan on developing or subdividing the land, this step is essential."

Finally, Burgess Thomson always recommend that clients purchase title insurance when buying a Limited Title property.

"Title insurance protects you from unknown potential risks to property ownership which may threaten your right to occupy and use your land," James said.

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded practices, established since 1983 and listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top-ranked law firms.

Legal expertise includes all areas of property law and conveyancing, including the purchase of Limited Title property.

With a team of Lawyers and Paralegals, Burgess Thomson take the time to get to know their clients and service their legal needs.