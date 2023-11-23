Andrew Jones' Mustard's Choice tipped for hot return at Gardens

Metford hobby trainer Andrew Jones expects Mustard's Choice to bounce back from injury and relish an inside draw at The Gardens on Friday.
Jones has his two dogs in work, Mustard's Choice and See You Buddy, and both will race at The Gardens. Mustard's Choice, which has three wins and 11 placings in 23 starts, is back after four weeks off with a leg injury sustained when second at Muswellbrook over 431m. He has box three in race seven, a 5th grade over 400m.
"Mustard's Choice has been a pretty good dog for me and he should win tomorrow, or go very close," Jones said. "He's a very arrogant dog. If he's not in front he's not happy. This is just the second time he's drawn inside four at The Gardens. He had box two the first time and won, breaking 23 [seconds]. I'm expecting a good show tomorrow. He trailed at Maitland the other day and he flew."
See You Buddy, which has four placings in nine starts, is stepping up in distance and has box six in race three, a 515m maiden.
"I'm trying something new with him tomorrow, putting him over the 500," he said.
"I've been trying him over 400 and he just keeps coming, so I think he just needs that extra distance. But I've drawn up against the top trainers, so it's just see what happens there."
