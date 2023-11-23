Newcastle Heraldsport
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Sport/Racing

Andrew Jones' Mustard's Choice tipped for hot return at Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 23 2023 - 6:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Jones' Mustard's Choice tipped for hot return at Gardens
Andrew Jones' Mustard's Choice tipped for hot return at Gardens

Metford hobby trainer Andrew Jones expects Mustard's Choice to bounce back from injury and relish an inside draw at The Gardens on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.