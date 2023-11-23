Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Have your say on contested Muswellbrook wind farm

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

COMMUNITY members are being encouraged to have their say on a contested proposal for a wind farm in the upper Hunter, which would include more than 50 turbines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.