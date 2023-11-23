Have your say on contested Muswellbrook wind farm

COMMUNITY members are being encouraged to have their say on a contested proposal for a wind farm in the upper Hunter, which would include more than 50 turbines.
The proposed Bowmans Creek Wind Farm would be 10km east of Muswellbrook in the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone.
It has be escalated to the NSW Independent Planning Commission because the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) received at least 50 unique submissions objecting to the proposal.
The project, which would be owned by owned by Ark Energy Project Pty Ltd, includes 56 turbines on a 347 megawatt wind farm.
The DPE found energy security, visual impact, traffic and transport, noise and biodiversity to be key issues in the proposed plans.
Commissioners Professor Alice Clark, Adrian Pilton and Richard Pearson have now been appointed to determine the development application.
A public meeting on the proposed development will be held at the Upper Hunter Conservatorium of Music in Muswellbrook on December 7. An additional meeting will be held the next day if needed.
The Commission is also inviting written submissions from the public. It has access to all previous written submissions made to the DPE on the proposed development but is seeking community views on the DPE's assessment of key issues and recommended conditions of consent.
