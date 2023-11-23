'She's still bringing out the best in us': doctor's honour in Bec's name

DR REBECCA Mullen continues to inspire her hospital colleagues to be kind and compassionate even after they tragically lost her, and her legacy will now live on forever.
Dr Craig Miller, a junior medical officer (JMO) at Calvary Mater Newcastle, said he was honoured to win the first Bec Mullen Wildflower Award on Thursday.
"All of us really miss Bec," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"In a lot of our own ways, she's still bringing out the best in us, I hope."
The hospital, the Mullen family, including Dr Mullen's fiance Sam, and JMO manager Brad McDougall worked together to find a way to honour her legacy after she was killed in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy in June.
Nurses nominated JMOs for the award, which covers categories of leadership, compassion and clinical excellence.
Dr Miller said it was special to know that others saw in him those amazing qualities that he saw working alongside Dr Mullen.
He, like so many others, found starting work as a doctor in a hospital was overwhelming.
"Bec was in a position where she stayed back many times to help me out, and she got me through lots of really tough times with lots of compassion," he said.
Dr Mullen, from Singleton, had struggled with imposter syndrome feelings herself, but had shown courage and leadership when she reached out for help then offered to mentor others.
The Bec Mullen Wildflower Award comes with financial backing for the winner to spend on their mental wellbeing.
Her family has pledged to continue to do what they can to ensure JMOs are supported.
"It is okay to be stressed, it is okay to be anxious, it is okay to feel inadequate at times," her father Matt Mullen said.
"It is very okay to reach out. Please reach out."
Dr Mullen was known as someone with excellent clinical skills but who also went the extra mile to get to know her patients beyond their charts.
"Bec was the most amazing, kind, compassionate, family-orientated person. She carried this into her profession a lot," Mr Mullen said.
The person that nominated Dr Miller wrote how on an extremely busy day in the medical ward, when a patient became restless, he treated them with dignity and at one point was found in a quiet office explaining what was happening to the patient's wife.
Health minister Ryan Park said via video message that Dr Mullen would be missed in the health system, though it could not compare to the devastation of her beloved family.
"The people of NSW though, also lost a woman who would no doubt have gone on to continue to make a massive difference, particularly in the region that she loved and an area in which she called home," he said.
The prestigious Mary Potter Award was also awarded at Thursday's ceremony, to clinical nurse consultant at the Hunter and Northern NSW Youth Cancer Service, Lyndal Moore.
It acknowledges a staff member at Calvary Mater Newcastle who has gone above and beyond to show sustained excellence and commitment to their role.
Mr Moore works with 15-to-25-year-olds at one of the most vulnerable times in their lives.
"To have the privilege of working with them is an absolute pleasure," she said.
