Thursday, 23 November 2023
'She's still bringing out the best in us': doctor's honour in Bec's name

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 23 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 7:00pm
Erin Mullen, Dainah Harvey, Leanne Mullen, Lachlan Mullen, Dr Craig Miller and Matt Mullen. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
DR REBECCA Mullen continues to inspire her hospital colleagues to be kind and compassionate even after they tragically lost her, and her legacy will now live on forever.

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

