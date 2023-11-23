Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Newcastle Knights close to re-signing key personnel

By Robert Dillon
November 23 2023 - 8:00pm
Knights coach Adam O'Brien, right, and assistant Brian McDermott at training on Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
COACH Adam O'Brien has predicted NSW Origin stars Bradman Best and Jacob Saifiti will re-sign with the Newcastle Knights "sooner rather than later", and he is hoping for the same outcome in his own contract negotiations.

