Newcastle Knights close to re-signing key personnel

COACH Adam O'Brien has predicted NSW Origin stars Bradman Best and Jacob Saifiti will re-sign with the Newcastle Knights "sooner rather than later", and he is hoping for the same outcome in his own contract negotiations.
The majority of Newcastle's squad returned to full training on Thursday and delighted O'Brien by recording a host of personal-best times during an arduous session of fitness testing.
"I couldn't be happier with the state of the whole squad, really," O'Brien said.
"The older guys who started back today have clearly worked hard during the off-season.
"And I know that, because I've seen how often they've been in here [training]. So the physical shape they're in is really pleasing.
"And our new additions have been excellent as well."
A number of Newcastle's players are free agents, headed by Best and Saifiti, who both starred for the Blues in their Origin III victory against Queensland last season.
But O'Brien said all the indications were that they would follow the same path as utility Phoenix Crossland, who recently extended his contract for two more seasons.
"We've got other players who are off contract that we'll be looking to re-sign, but the three guys that we identified [as priorities] were Phoenix, Jacob and Bradman, and I'm confident that all three guys will stay," O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald.
"We're a close group, and I think they believe in the roster and they believe that the club is heading in the right direction. The guys are happy here, and when you've got guys that want to stay, the club will get a deal done, sooner rather than later."
Likewise, O'Brien is in no hurry to leave the team he has steered into the play-offs three times in his four-year tenure.
"My management has been speaking to the club," O'Brien said.
"At the end of last season, it was bubbling away and there were reports that I had re-signed, which isn't the case just yet.
"But it's not a case of me not wanting to be here, or the club not wanting me.
"We've just got to come to an agreement. I'm certainly happy here at the Knights.
"There's nowhere else I want to be, so hopefully we can get something sorted."
It is expected Newcastle's management will offer O'Brien a two-year extension, taking him through until at least the end of the 2026 season, and enabling him to overtake Michael Hagan as the club's longest-serving coach.
