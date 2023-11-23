Newcastle Herald
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man dead in Hunter Valley highway collision

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 24 2023 - 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

A MAN has died following a collision in the Hunter Valley on Thursday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.