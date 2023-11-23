Man dead in Hunter Valley highway collision

A MAN has died following a collision in the Hunter Valley on Thursday evening.
Emergency services were called to Ravensworth, following reports of a crash between a ute and a sedan on the New England Highway at 4.30pm on November 23.
The driver of the sedan, a 60 year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however NSW Police confirmed in the early hours of Friday morning that he had died at the scene.
The driver of the ute, a 57 year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Meanwhile Live Traffic NSW is reporting a B-Double has crashed between John Renshaw Drive and the Hunter Expressway on Friday morning.
The incident occurred at about 3am, near the M1 Pacific Motorway from Black Hill to Minmi.
The Motorway is closed in a southbound direction with emergency services on scene.
Motorists are advised to use diversions and allow extra travel time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
