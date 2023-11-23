Newcastle Herald
Re-opening date looms for ocean baths as final pump testing begins

Updated November 24 2023 - 8:14am, first published 8:11am
The baths works in September, 2023. Picture by Simone De Peak
The renovated Newcastle Ocean Baths could be ready for swimmers in December, with the announcement of an official re-opening date on the horizon, City of Newcastle says.

