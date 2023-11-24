Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Demand for waterfront properties drives record sale in Tighes Hill

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated November 26 2023 - 11:07am, first published November 24 2023 - 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This property at 10 Union Street, Tighes Hill recently set a benchmark for a two-bedroom home in the suburb after it sold at auction for $1.5 million. Picture supplied
This property at 10 Union Street, Tighes Hill recently set a benchmark for a two-bedroom home in the suburb after it sold at auction for $1.5 million. Picture supplied

A STRONG result in Tighes Hill has set a benchmark for the sale of a two-bedroom home in the suburb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.