Eleebana girls cricket team crowned state champions

ASPIRING Hunter cricketers have proven their skills on the pitch at the 2023 NSW PSSA Knockout in Bathurst on Tuesday, November 21.
Eleebana Public School's girls cricket team were named state champions after their win over Perthville in the semi final and Normanhurst West in the final.
Normanhurst West battered for 25 overs scoring 67 runs, Eleebana lost two quick wickets but team captain Annabell Grange remained calm.
She batted throughout the innings, scoring 21 and it was a quick 27, with six fours for vice captain Piper Dyett. Her twin sister Ivy Dyett hit the winning runs by smashing a four.
"I'm super proud of the team for working hard over the last 12 months and I'm proud of my sister," Piper said.
Annabelle said after losing last year's semi final by three runs, they were determined to get the win.
"Everyone showed great commitment to training every week. I was so relieved when we won," she said.
Coach Jack Toole said their loss became the catalyst for a remarkable display of dedication and determination from the players.
"Each player has contributed to our success, and they are all rightfully proud of their achievements," he said.
New Lambton Public School came second in the NSW PSSA Boys State cricket final.
They beat Timbumburi Public School in the semis, and were runners-up to Riverbank Public School in the final.
It was no mean feat, given Riverbank had 700 students try out for their school team.
Eleebana Public School's success continued with their girls soccer team also being crowned state champions in October.
They sealed their victory over Greys Point Public School in 30 degree temperatures at Sydney's Valentine Sports Park.
Team captain Maya Slatter said her team was eliminated in the first game last year and they were determined to be victors this year.
"I was so happy when we won," she said.
Vice captain Chloe Sheldrick said winning was amazing and she was so proud of her teammates.
"The memories will last with me forever, we didn't realise how far we would go, it was an amazing feeling and we had so much fun," she said.
