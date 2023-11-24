Nouvelle Cosmetics win Outstanding Beauty Services award Advertising Feature

The team at Nouvelle Cosmetics are grateful for recognition of their expertise and dedication, and also humbled that patients took time to vote. Picture supplied

Nouvelle Cosmetics Director Jane O'Brien says winning the 2023 Outstanding Beauty Services category at this year's Hunter Local Business Awards is a great way to benchmark against industry leaders.

"This win validates my fantastic team and all their hard work and dedication in fostering patient loyalty with customised treatment plans," Jane said.

"It also provides an opportunity to raise our profile and attract new clients, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted and reputable cosmetic clinic in the Hunter."

Jane has worked professionally as a nurse for over 28 years, both locally and internationally, before committing exclusively to the Hunter in the field of cosmetic nursing in 2012.

Her team boast over 75 years combined experience in nursing and take a holistic patient-centred approach to improving self-confidence through a broad range of cosmetic treatments.

"Understanding our diverse customer base and their needs is crucial for tailoring our services and ensuring customer satisfaction in the cosmetic injectables business," Jane said.

"We service a broad range of people from younger clients seeking preventative treatments to older clients interested in skin rejuvenation and anti-ageing concerns.

"We welcome the increasing number of men seeking our services and love that we have an environment that is inclusive and encompasses everyone."

What started out in 2016 as a body contouring business has expanded into a comprehensive and extensive cosmetic clinic, offering treatments for skin concerns, anti-wrinkle treatments, treatments for volume loss, face lifting threads, laser skin treatments for pigmentation, broken capillaries, skincare and skin rejuvenation treatments.

"2023 has seen us hone in on more specialised services with the introduction of laser tattoo removal and our Emsella chair - a medical device targeted at strengthening the pelvic floor muscles which are responsible for a lot of concerns for both men and women," Jane said.

Nouvelle Cosmetics are no stranger to success at the Hunter Local Business Awards, having won the same category in 2019, and been named Outstanding New Business in 2018.

"Our strengths lie in our expertise, dedication and commitment to excellence," Jane said. "As a team, we possess a wealth of knowledge and experience in the medical and cosmetic industry allowing us to provide top notch treatments and deliver exceptional results to our patients. We are passionate about what we do and constantly strive to stay updated with the latest advancements and techniques required in the field."

As a business owner in the cosmetic industry, Jane's role at Nouvelle Cosmetics is both dynamic and multifaceted.

Whilst maintaining both safe and up to date treatments, she is constantly ensuring herself and her team are kept up to date with the latest products, treatments, equipment, and techniques to be able to offer the people in the Hunter.