'Calculated, predatory and manipulative': Orkopoulos jailed again for evil reign

"I've been incarcerated for most of my life since the age of 11," the man said. "I have had multiple overdoses and a drug-induced heart attack. "I have two children, and although I have wanted to be present in their lives, my ongoing psychological issues, drug addictions and ongoing incarcerations have made it difficult for me to do so. "I was alone with my trauma and basically tore my family apart and ruined my own life. It'll take the rest of my life to make things right for me and my family."