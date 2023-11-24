Newcastle Herald
Friday, 24 November 2023
Mark Minervini's Quick Tempo in The Warra mix on slow Kembla track

By Craig Kerry
November 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Quick Tempo. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club
'I wanted to see him win at Randwick to give us the confidence, and he was really good there.'

- Mark Minervini

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini welcomed wet weather at Kembla Grange as he lined up a payday with Quick Tempo in the $300,000 The Warra (1000m) on Saturday.

