Mark Minervini's Quick Tempo in The Warra mix on slow Kembla track

'I wanted to see him win at Randwick to give us the confidence, and he was really good there.'- Mark Minervini
Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini welcomed wet weather at Kembla Grange as he lined up a payday with Quick Tempo in the $300,000 The Warra (1000m) on Saturday.
Kembla was rated a Soft 7 on Friday afternoon with more rain forecast before the annual The Gong standalone meeting.
Quick Tempo, a five-year-old Rubick gelding, was a $10 TAB chance on Friday for the main support race to the $1 million Illawarra Mercury Gong (1600m).
However, his price, and the field, could shorten if more rain comes. Quick Tempo has won twice and placed once in three runs on heavy tracks, while he has won three of eight on soft. He is also coming off a 1000m win at Randwick on soft going in benchmark 84 grade on November 7.
Minervini was not reading too much into Quick Tempo's wet-track form but he was happy with his preparation and the draw in eight of 12.
"I don't know if he wants it heavy," Minervini said.
"He won the maiden and another lower-ratings race on it, but I think he was just too good for them.
"Having said that, Kris Lees had Tawfiq Lass and Tawfiq Boy, who were half brother and sister to him and who were wet trackers, so that gives me a bit of confidence.
"I'm thinking he's a live chance and if it gets in the heavy range, there might be some scratchings in the morning anyway, so I'll keep my fingers crossed.
"He carried 60.5 kilos when he won on Cup day, so he drops to 54 and I think the barrier suits. It gives [jockey Jason Collett] a couple of options and if it is wet, they will probably head out wider anyway, so he's probably drawn well.
"I wanted to see him win at Randwick last start to give us the confidence for this, and he was really good there and he's come through it well. He'll be around the mark for sure."
Minervini also has New Republic ($14) racing in the first, a benchmark 78.
"He's a chance and I thought he ran OK the other day at Rosehill [when fifth]," he said.
"He started to pick up ground then maybe peaked on his run a little in the last 100m, so with the run under his belt, if he has a bit of luck in running he can figure in the finish."
Meanwhile. Kris Lees was relying on another scratching to have a runner in The Gong (1600m) after having to withdraw Spangler due to injury on Friday.
Lees said Spangler, which thrives in wet going and was coming off victory in the $750,000 Little Dance, "wrenched a joint" and would be spelled. It left stablemate Loch Eagle ($16) as next horse into the 16-strong field late on Friday.
** At Muswellbrook, Newcastle jockey Ash Morgan had a treble, winning on Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich-trained Are You Joking and Intervarsity, and Nathan Doyle's Outofleftfield.
** Hunter-owned Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip was named champion stayer at the Australian Racehorse of the Year Awards in Western Australian on Thursday night.
The Australian Bloodstock import won the 2022 Cup and backed up to take out the group 1 Turnbull Stakes this season.
