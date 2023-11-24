Ryan Woolnough postpones Uni exam amid whirlwind Hockey One ride

Now the 19-year-old Norths product has postponed a University exam to take part in his maiden Hockey One finals series.
"Some selections along the way for me personally have been shocks, I didn't expect to be playing finals at the start [of Hockey One season]," Woolnough told the Newcastle Herald.
"It has all moved very quickly from a local grand final to the biggest hockey grand final in the country."
Pride, the unbeaten men's minor premiers and defending national champions, travel to Canberra and meet Tasmania in Saturday's semi (12:30pm).
Title showdowns are scheduled for Sunday.
With three round games under his belt Woolnough, a Merewether High School graduate, feels like he's benefited from the whole Hockey One experience in 2023.
"It will make me a much better player," he said.
Kookaburras representative Ky Willott (Norths) rejoins the state squad.
Mariah Williams (Souths) and Estelle Hughes (Regals) both line up for NSW against Canberra in the women's semi on Saturday (2:30pm).
