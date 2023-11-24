Newcastle golfer Andrew Dodt stays alive at Australian PGA Championship

ANDREW Dodt rallied to land five birdies in the space of 10 holes in Brisbane on Friday and made the weekend at the Australian PGA Championship.
The Novocastrian finished two under (140) after the second round at Royal Queensland Golf Club, 10 strokes behind the leader (130) but two in front of the projected cut line (142).
Dodt, who started the day at one over (72), birdied the sixth, seventh, 10th and 12th holes to reach three under overall before registering back-to-back bogeys.
Another birdie on the par-five 15th and three straight pars saw Dodt sign the card at 68.
Blake Windred (146) struck four bogeys in the space of six holes on Friday's run home to slip down near Nick Flanagan (147), who finished five over. Both players missed the cut.
Meanwhile, Newcastle's order of merit for 2023 will draw to a close following the District Championships at Belmont on Sunday.
