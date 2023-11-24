Newcastle Herald
Newcastle golfer Andrew Dodt stays alive at Australian PGA Championship

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 24 2023 - 6:30pm
Newcastle golfer Andrew Dodt. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle golfer Andrew Dodt. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

ANDREW Dodt rallied to land five birdies in the space of 10 holes in Brisbane on Friday and made the weekend at the Australian PGA Championship.

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

