Newcastle Jockey Club chair Geoff Barnett to step aside after 12 years in role

Newcastle Jockey Club will elect a new chairperson next month after Geoff Barnett announced he will step down from the role he has held for 12 years.
Barnett is not up for re-election as an NJC director until the end of 2024 but cited business and travel commitments over the next year for his decision to leave the lead position.
"We have business in South Africa and Cardiff and [wife] Maureen and I will be doing a lot of travel next year," Barnett said in a statement on Friday.
"I love this club and was proud to be the chairman for a lengthy period and I intend staying on the board for at least another year. We have a terrific board and wonderful staff at the NJC and I believe I am leaving the position of chairman with the club in a good position.
"Our current CEO Duane Dowell joined the NJC after gaining experience at the Muswellbrook club and his contribution to this club going forward has been exceptional. I was so proud of The Hunter [meeting] last week as I believe it was one of the great race days in all aspects in my years with the club."
Barnett has been on the board since 1999 and was elected vice-chairman in 2009. He took on the top position in 2011 when Brian Reardon resigned after Racing NSW closed down Broadmeadow's course proper because of safety concerns.
He said a highlight of his tenure was the rebuilding of the track, which is now recognised as the state's best.
Under Barnett's leadership, the club carried out remediation work to allow racing to return before applying to Racing NSW for funding to replace the troublesome track.
In exchange for $11.2 million in funding, Racing NSW demanded a restructure of the NJC board to cut it from 10 to seven directors and make three of them independent appointments. Members voted 99 per cent in favour of the move.
Barnett said the major regret of his tenure was the club's failure to secure funding for much-needed new on-course stables.
"Newcastle trainers are some of the best in NSW and deserve better facilities that we can afford," he said.
"I have fought hard and long for funding over the years and while we are still pressing for funding, I wish I could have achieved the result the club sought."
Gary Harley reports: Randwick trainer John Thompson will send two early favorites to the Community Race Day meeting at Newcastle on Sunday.
Bobby Is King was the $2.40 TAB favourite in the maiden handicap (900m) and is first up after two trials. He has had four starts, all in early 2022, and he has the best form in the race.
Last start on March 17, 2022, he attempted an all-the-way win in a 1400m Newcastle maiden only to be run down by Peindre. He was beaten less than a length at Goulburn two starts back and 3.24 lengths by Arbitration and Kipsbay in a field at Warrick Farm.
Three of his four starts have been on soft 5 tracks and there is a chance of rain. He has to overcome a tricky barrier, but he has a talented jockey in Keagan Latham and he bolted in at a recent Wyong trial.
Thompson's filly Emmadella is in good form and will be hard to beat with Latham aboard in the midway class 1 handicap (1400m). Last start at Wyong, the three-year-old hit the line hard from back in the field to finish second to Eau De Vie.
She was strong late when an impressive Kembla maiden winner two starts back on October 8.
She was a close third in her only Newcastle start, on October 14. She is versatile and performs well on wet or dry tracks.
Thompson also has a runner in the final event, a maiden plate (1500m).
Our Uptown Girl will have Reece Jones in the saddle and the Pierro filly is not without a chance. It is an open race and the longer trip is ideal. She was only 1.65 lengths from the winner Hip Hip Hurrah in the Woodlands Stakes on debut over the Scone Cup Carnival in May.
John O'Shea's Kiwi-bred stayer Domingo is knocking on the door, and the opening event, a benchmark 64 handicap (2300m), is a lovely race for the four-year-old.
His past two starts at Hawkesbury and Gosford indicate he is ready to win. At Hawkesbury on November 9, he was runner up in a benchmark 68 (2100m) on a heavy track. Two starts back at Gosford, again on a rain-affected track, he was runner-up over 2100m. if showers arrive on Friday or Saturday, his prospects will be enhanced.
The 2YO maiden plate (900m) has attracted a field of seven first starters.
It is an interesting race with three youngsters trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, two by James Cummings and one by Peter and Paul Snowden.
Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle's filly Body Of Venus has trialled well enough to beat them all.
Doyle took Body Of Venus to Warwick Farm for her only trial on November 8. The filly led the four-horse affair by six lengths, eventually winning by 2.15 lengths untouched.
Body Of Venus has barrier one and Mitchell Bell has the mount. The Godolphin pair of Glorioso and Skogafoss both come off nice, quiet trials and the Snowdens' colt, Spartus, ran on strongly under a hold in a recent trial.
One of the more interesting gallopers at Newcastle on Sunday is unbeaten four-year-old mare Rapbidash, trained at Scone by South African Lyle Chandler.
She debuted at Muswellbrook in May and was well backed at big odds. Her performance was exceptional, coming from near last to win by four lengths. Next start Rapbidash was $1.35 in a Taree class 1 and she raced on the pace before a strong win. She resumes after two trials, one of which she won at Scone on October 27.
Lifeline is the benefactor of the Community Race Day at Newcastle on Sunday and it will be the NJC's third race meeting in eight days.
