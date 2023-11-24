Newcastle Herald
Lucas keen to prove he's the man to Knights' fill back-row vacancy

By Max McKinney
November 25 2023 - 7:00am
Dylan Lucas, above, at Knights training this week, Kai Pearce-Paul, top right, and Jed Cartwright, right. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll, Peter Lorimer & AAP
Dylan Lucas, above, at Knights training this week, Kai Pearce-Paul, top right, and Jed Cartwright, right. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll, Peter Lorimer & AAP

DYLAN Lucas was the last man to wear Newcastle's No.12 jersey and while he has designs to don it next season he isn't taking for granted that it will be simply handed to him come round one.

