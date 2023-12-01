Charlestown golfer Andrew Dodt fires six birdies to make cut at Australian Open

CHARLESTOWN golfer Andrew Dodt has fired six birdies to reach the weekend at the Australian Open alongside qualifier Ella Scaysbrook.
Dodt started Friday's second round below the cut line at one over but produced a four-under 68 to finish three under (140) midway through the men's tournament.
On the way out at Sydney course The Lakes he birdied holes 11, 13 and 17 before following suit on the first, sixth and eighth. He made one bogey on each nine.
The projected cut was two under late on Friday afternoon. He opened with 72 next door at The Australian on Thursday.
Dodt, who ended up tied 40th at the Australian PGA Championship last week, was sitting nine shots behind leader Min Woo Lee (131).
Blake Windred, who also hails from Charlestown, was further back in the field at one over (144) and missed the cut after back-to-back rounds of 72.
Branxton qualifier Corey Lamb was plus three (146) after going one over (73) at The Lakes on Friday. Birdies at holes 13 and 14 were directly followed by three straight bogeys on the run home.
In the women's draw, Newcastle Golf Club member Ella Scaysbrook slipped back to one over (146) at her maiden Australian Open after sinking triple and double bogeys.
The 17-year-old carded a four-over 76 at The Australian on Friday after opening with a three-under 70 at The Lakes on Thursday.
She's 10 strokes off the pace but inside the top 20 at tied 19th after qualifying on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.