Weekender reads: Myf Warhurst, Christmas dining, Max Jackson, Charley Crockett and Jack Hodgins

Weekender is a halo of positivity, with a host of stories about stars on the rise coming through the Newcastle city limits.
Myf Warhurst is a hot property right now. ABC TV's Spicks and Specks is returning in 2024 and Warhurst will be back as one of the team captains alongside Adam Hills and Alan Brough. Then there's the Eurovision Song Contest, which she presents with Joel Creasey, and the weekly culture podcast she co-hosts with Zan Rowe called Bang On. Warhurst is also the voice of Aunt Trixie on popular ABC Kids cartoon Bluey.
And, she's coming to Newcastle as part of the cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
The Christmas countdown has begun, like it or not. We're only a matter of weeks away ... five, or is it four? If the idea of cooking on Christmas Day is not giving you those festive feels, here are some Christmas Day dining options for you to consider.
The honest true comes as natural to Charley Crockett as writing a new tune or singing on a street corner. Read about the red-hot Americana star coming to Newcastle in January.
JACK Hodgins is admittedly an old soul. To others, he could be described as a relic from a '60s and '70s time warp or an extra from an Austin Powers movie. What can't denied is the 19-year-old's passion, and authenticity. Read about the creative of Vinyl Vibes on 2NUR and his link to great rock'n'rollers.
Newcastle country singer Max Jackson has just been named an ambassador to the Tamworth Country Music Festival. She's on everybody's radar now, as Josh Leeson writes.
