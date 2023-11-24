Weekender reads: Myf Warhurst, Christmas dining, Max Jackson, Charley Crockett and Jack Hodgins

Myf Warhurst is a hot property right now. ABC TV's Spicks and Specks is returning in 2024 and Warhurst will be back as one of the team captains alongside Adam Hills and Alan Brough. Then there's the Eurovision Song Contest, which she presents with Joel Creasey, and the weekly culture podcast she co-hosts with Zan Rowe called Bang On. Warhurst is also the voice of Aunt Trixie on popular ABC Kids cartoon Bluey.