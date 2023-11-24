Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Weekender reads: Myf Warhurst, Christmas dining, Max Jackson, Charley Crockett and Jack Hodgins

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
November 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weekender reads: Myf Warhurst, Christmas dining, Max Jackson, Charley Crockett and Jack Hodgins
Weekender reads: Myf Warhurst, Christmas dining, Max Jackson, Charley Crockett and Jack Hodgins

Weekender is a halo of positivity, with a host of stories about stars on the rise coming through the Newcastle city limits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help