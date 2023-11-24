Luke Whittaker eyes breakthrough training win at Menangle with Kissmelvis

Hunter-based Kiwi Luke Whittaker will chase his first Menangle training winner on Saturday night when Kissmelvis looks to back up a victory at Newcastle.
The 23-year-old reinsman has been working for Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby the past four months after a stint in Queensland with Shannon Price, and he now trains three horses himself.
Kissmelvis won first-up for Whittaker last week at Newcastle and he has gate six in race seven on Saturday night.
"I think he'll take a lot of improvement from that first-up run last week," Whittaker said. "He hadn't had a run in five weeks and he went 57 over the 2000 metres.
"I've driven him at Menangle when Trevor Munday had him and he was up in that grade going 54, so if he can produce those times again, I can't see why he's not a top-four chance."
Goadsby has James Cagney in race four on the program.
