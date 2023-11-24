James Simpson's Sweet City Boy boy on track for Gardens success

Mallabula trainer James Simpson expects rising talent Sweet City Boy to overcome a wide draw at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Simpson, who has been training for 20 years, has last-start winners at the track Sweet City Boy (race seven) and Blubber Guts (10) returning, while Here Comes Lucy is in the 12th.
Sweet City Boy has box six for his 515m race but Simpson is confident he can add to his record of four wins and three seconds in seven career starts.
"Sweet City Boy's draw is a bit of a worry because he crashes left, but he's got some speed on his side," Simpson said.
"He'd be my best chance, despite the draw. He's a quality animal and comes from a very good litter and bloodline. He's had only two runs over the 500 and he's only going to get better."
Blubber Guts won from an inside draw in two last week and he has three on Saturday night for his 515m task.
Simpson said Blubber Guts was racing as good as ever and he was a hope again out of a kind draw.
"Blubber Guts is finally getting some inside boxes so he's racing a lot better," he said. "He's a mad railer."
Here Comes Lucy is in a 400m race after finishing fourth at the track last week. That was her first run back from a fall at The Gardens the previous week.
She has box three but Simpson said it was a tough race.
"She's not a bad bitch but I just have to worry about her headspace after that fall," he said.
"She was a little bit hesitant last week."
Meanwhile, the Muswellbrook Cup series, which was to start on December 6, has been postponed because of concerns about the track.
