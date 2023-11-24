Joanne McCarthy hails award-winning women who overcame the 'boys club'

Former investigative reporter Joanne McCarthy has praised the recognition of women journalists and young climate activists to mark her acceptance of a prestigious award.
She was among eight women to be honoured for their outstanding contribution to journalism at the Walkley Awards on Thursday night.
Among them were the SMH's Kate McClymont and The Age's Caroline Wilson.
"The three of us always fall into each other's arms because, even though we did different things, we all came up against the boys' club," Ms McCarthy said.
"For Kate it was politics, with me it was the church and health and for Caroline it was the politics of the AFL in Victoria. We just have this bond."
Walkley Foundation directors decided this year to "redress a historic gender imbalance in the awarding of this honour that recognises the breadth of a journalist's career", a statement released on Friday said.
Ms McCarthy said the gender imbalance was stark and "had to be addressed".
"It's only when an institution stops and thinks, which the Walkley Foundation did, and says this is seriously out of whack," she said.
"The message to those women through those years was your good, but not good enough."
Ms McCarthy's reporting for the Newcastle Herald sparked the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in 2013 - the year she won the Gold Walkley.
Her investigations of medical malpractice and cover-ups of pelvic mesh operations helped thousands of women gain some justice.
She said her "point of view" on these stories was "clearly that of a woman and not the blokes in charge".
"They were blokes of a certain ilk who liked calling the shots, but were not at all happy about transparency and accountability."
These men included those in the church, lawyers, police and doctors.
"I came across lots of blokes who failed, who should have been on the ball. They couldn't shift their point of view from 'this is the way we've always done it'."
Ms McCarthy, who wrote many stories on the impact of coal in the Hunter, dedicated her award to "all young climate activists who are fighting our reliance on fossil fuels, particularly the teenage climate strikers".
"Their point of view should be prioritised, not baby boomer politicians and those with vested interests in things staying the same."
In her speech at the awards, she said the climate activists were "standing up for my grandchildren - Aria, 5, Billy, 4, Finn, 3, Lenny, 1, and one-week old Maple".
ACM head of publishing Chad Watson said McCarthy had "revolutionised journalism in this country".
"She made a success out of delivering facts and her opinion," Mr Watson said.
He said she embraced the "increasingly important role of commentary to articulate complex and sensitive issues while applying relentless pressure on authorities to act".
"Not enough to set the agenda, Joanne was often prepared to shift the agenda if it meant getting a favourable result for those she was fighting for.
"And fight she did. Like no other reporter I have ever worked with. People trusted her to tell their stories, which is the highest accolade one can pay a reporter, especially when they have never shared those stories before."
He said she was "fearless, highly principled and relentless".
"She emerged victorious with her truth intact while others are still shouting fake news down the echo chambers of social media.
"Behind every great journalist is a grateful editor. I'm extremely grateful to have worked alongside Joanne McCarthy when she transcended traditional journalism."
Ms McCarthy retired in 2020 after 40 years as a journalist.
