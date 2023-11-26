Supercars opponents drove point home

THE speed at which Supercars has gone from a live possibility in 2024 to a relationship at its "conclusion" might leave race fans and opponents alike wondering precisely how it happened so fast.
City of Newcastle appears near certain to drive a final nail in the coffin of the East End's time moonlighting as a race track on Tuesday, with a motion from its Labor majority arguing it should provide certainty that the parting of the ways appeared more than temporary.
When the infrastructure required to host the race is on the chopping block, there's a certain sense of finality. But never say never for an event that defied COVID-19 to return, and appeared in the running for a one-year return in 2024 until the final lap.
It's hard not to look at the City of Newcastle consultation as a turning point in what had been a marathon for the race's opponents. Throughout the event's history, the vocal figureheads on each side of the debate around its future felt they spoke for a quieter majority. Once that data emerged, it appeared to indicate which side truly did.
Written off as noisy not-in-my-backyard types, they steadily built a case that has ultimately won the day.
For an event where attendance figures were a hotly-contested battleground, the Supercars consultation released this year offered a comprehensive and clear result. That ultimately shifted the tone around the race far beyond its East End edges, quantifying what had previously been ineffable and anecdotal. Suddenly it seemed there was no mandate from the many to impose the onerous conditions of the race's drawn-out arrivals and departures on the few, right at the point at which its lifespan was up for consideration. For gaining that clear insight and listening to its findings, City of Newcastle deserves credit.
In the aftermath its nearby neighbour, Cessnock City Council, has been clear in its hopes that the race may find its way into wine country in the future. Given opponents long used the catch-cry "right race, wrong place", it appears a concept that may prove a win for both sides of Newcastle's divide. What residents there may think will likely become clearer with time.
What, then, is the legacy of Supercars in Newcastle? Opponents might argue it is a story of grassroots opposition slowly coming to the fore, of residents asserting themselves until their case was undeniable. Supporters may point to recent major events including the Newcastle Air Show and Paul McCartney's Broadmeadow concert as signs that hosting a televised national event for several years paved the way for more, giving confidence to those who sign the cheques on such things and experience to those who build the business cases. Perhaps the most fitting legacy of all is that the camps will likely not agree with each other's hypotheses.
Despite that, hopefully they can both be right and new events can arrive forewarned this region is no silent partner. With Supercars out of the road, who knows what might be speeding around the next corner?
