Supercars opponents drove point home

What, then, is the legacy of Supercars in Newcastle? Opponents might argue it is a story of grassroots opposition slowly coming to the fore, of residents asserting themselves until their case was undeniable. Supporters may point to recent major events including the Newcastle Air Show and Paul McCartney's Broadmeadow concert as signs that hosting a televised national event for several years paved the way for more, giving confidence to those who sign the cheques on such things and experience to those who build the business cases. Perhaps the most fitting legacy of all is that the camps will likely not agree with each other's hypotheses.

