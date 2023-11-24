Sporting Declaration: Knights coach Adam O'Brien aiming high

IT took master coach Craig Bellamy five years to win his first NRL premiership with Melbourne Storm. Ditto Wayne Bennett at Brisbane, and Des Hasler at Manly.
"I wasn't aware of that stat, but I'd love to contribute to it," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said with a wry smile this week.
This time last year, winning a premiership was the furthest thing from O'Brien's mind.
The Knights were coming off a disastrous 2022 season in which they won only six games and finished a lowly 14th on the competition ladder, and O'Brien was widely regarded as one of the three most vulnerable tacticians in the game, alongside Anthony Griffin (St George Illawarra) and Justin Holbrook (Gold Coast).
Griffin was gone before the 2023 campaign had even reached the halfway point. Holbrook followed a month later.
After 15 games, at which point Newcastle had only five wins to their name, speculation was rampant that the powers-that-be were sounding out alternatives, and that O'Brien's days were numbered.
What followed still brings a smile to the face of every Knights fan.
Ten straight wins. A club-record 66-0 slaughter of Canterbury. Fifth position and a home final. Three consecutive sell-out crowds. And a Dally M player of the year, who only months earlier had been pondering an enforced early retirement.
O'Brien is entitled to look back on it all with a sense of pride, even vindication.
But that's not his style. Ever the pragmatist, his focus is on what needs to be done today, and then tomorrow, to make his team even better.
And while the 46-year-old rarely deviates from the mantra that "if we look after the process, the result will take care of itself", he acknowledges it's time for a change in mindset.
Twelve months ago, the Knights' collective goal was to reach the play-offs, and hopefully host one.
That box has been ticked.
Now they're aiming even higher, with designs on winning the whole damn thing.
"That's a long way away, but I think if we don't believe that we can do it, then we're not the right people," O'Brien said.
"It's about time that we started talking about setting our sights pretty high."
O'Brien said that should not be misinterpreted as cockiness or "getting ahead of ourselves".
"We need to have confidence that we can match it with the big guns," he said. "Rather than looking up at the rest of the competition, I feel we're starting to eyeball them a bit more. I reckon that's only a good thing for this group."
O'Brien has been reassured by the spate of personal bests his players have produced in fitness testing since returning for pre-season training, which would suggest nobody is resting on their laurels, satisfied with what Newcastle achieved last season.
"Last year they came back in pretty determined, because nobody was happy with 2022," he said.
"This year there is the same determination and desire, but it comes from a different place. It's coming from a more confident place."
And he clearly shares that positivity.
Asked if he will have a stronger squad at his disposal in 2024, he replied: "Definitely".
"That's not to be disrespectful to anyone who is no longer here," he said.
"But particularly our players from 17 through to 30, our depth is definitely stronger. The younger kids, they're the best young group I've ever worked with, which is a real credit to our pathways guys and our recruitment.
"There's a saying that steel sharpens steel, and I expect we'll get a lot of growth out of them, just from the standards the senior players set at training."
Just as importantly, his coaching and support staff is basically unchanged.
"We've got a very stable staff," he said.
"And coming off the year we had, we're going to have an opportunity this pre-season to add to our footy, rather than tearing it up and starting again."
If O'Brien was concerned about his job security last season, he remained publicly stoic, and perhaps that's because he was dealing with far bigger issues, namely the death of his mother Maree in April, after a battle with brain cancer.
Now the question is not whether he will see out his contract with the Knights, but when the club will announce a likely two-year extension.
He's relaxed about how that will play out and is in no doubt a mutually suitable agreement will be reached, enabling him to eventually surpass Michael Hagan as the club's longest-serving coach.
But first things first. After steering the Knights to the play-offs three times in four seasons, he now gets a shot at joining a rather exclusive group of coaches.
THE Craig Johnston Building ... is that the best we can do? I don't think so.
No disrespect intended to the good folk at Northern NSW Football, who this week paid tribute to a living legend with a plaque in his honour at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility, but I won't be satisfied until Johnston's name is attached to the western grandstand at McDonald Jones Stadium.
More than five years ago now, I was invited to a dinner that was attended by various powerbrokers from NSW Venues, the state government-appointed body that oversees myriad stadiums and arenas.
During the evening, I inquired what process would be required to name the western stand after one of Newcastle's sporting greats, just as the eastern stand bears a sign saluting rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns.
I was informed that naming stands was "old school", and NSW Venues were moving towards new concepts, such as a "Walk of Fame" that would feature prominently in a so-called sporting precinct that remains a figment of the imagination.
Since then, the stands at CommBank Stadium have been named after Parramatta champions Ken Thornett, Mick Cronin, Brett Kenny and Peter Sterling.
The stands at Allianz Stadium have been named after Betty Cuthbert, Johnny Warren, Arthur Beetson and Ron Coote.
Even the stand at Sydney's Olympic Stadium was recently named in honour of Cathy Freeman.
Personally, I'm not a huge fan of stuffed suits in Sydney telling Novocastrians how we should suck eggs, especially when they don't apply the same rules to themselves.
That stand deserves a name, and the two obvious candidates, in my opinion, are Johnston, the former Liverpool champion who inspired a generation of Aussie footballers to follow the path he blazed to the Old Dart, and Cheryl Salisbury, the former Matildas captain who appeared in a record 151 internationals.
The Salisbury-Johnston Stand would be fitting, long-overdue, recognition for two icons. Let's demands that it happens.
