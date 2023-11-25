Protestors blockade world's largest coal port at Newcastle in massive climate action

"I don't necessarily think that the Australian system will stop exporting coal anytime soon, or it's going to fight that every step of the way. What do I want to see? I like to see a complete jump away from this extractive model of energy, but also of consumption, towards a model ... where people aren't being torn between either destroying the environment or not being able to feed their families every day, which is what a lot of the coal workers in that port have to deal with."