Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Protestors blockade world's largest coal port at Newcastle in massive climate action

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated November 25 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protestors estimated around 1500 activists were taking part in the two-day blockade on Saturday, with estimates of 3000 over the entirety of the weekend. Picture by Simon McCarthy
Protestors estimated around 1500 activists were taking part in the two-day blockade on Saturday, with estimates of 3000 over the entirety of the weekend. Picture by Simon McCarthy

Organisers estimated as many as 1500 protestors from across the country launched a flotilla of rafts and kayaks into the mouth of the Newcastle Harbour on Saturday in a planned 30-hour blockade of the world's largest coal port.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.